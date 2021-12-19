Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00232032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031976 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018981 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.43 or 0.00523248 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00067748 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

