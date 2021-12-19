Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0071 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $20,672.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

