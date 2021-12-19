Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00329612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

