PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in November

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PMVC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,062. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Get PMV Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 122.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.