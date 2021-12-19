Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 79,555 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 747.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 293,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KWAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,660. Kingswood Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.