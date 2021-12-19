$7.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report sales of $7.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.51 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after acquiring an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $64.96. 12,439,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

