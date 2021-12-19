$113.95 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $113.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.08 million to $118.25 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $565.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,839 shares of company stock valued at $564,440. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 223.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 158,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

