Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce sales of $338.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.11 million and the lowest is $323.30 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $322.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,710,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 913,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 51,434 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,084.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

