Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 10,509,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,255. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,273,217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

