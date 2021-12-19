Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Drops By 26.7%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEJU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Leju has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

