EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce sales of $133.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.25 million and the highest is $135.01 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $116.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $497.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.70 million to $499.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $559.09 million, with estimates ranging from $544.47 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 640,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -260.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EVO Payments by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in EVO Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.