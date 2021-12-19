Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $167.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.33 million and the highest is $170.90 million. Everi posted sales of $119.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $647.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $650.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $696.80 million, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $711.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,500. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 389,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Everi by 451.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Everi by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

