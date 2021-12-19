Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $109.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.96 million and the highest is $112.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $122.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $438.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.49 million to $451.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $422.48 million to $479.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWB. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 299,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 311,601 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

GWB traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $31.95. 2,040,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.