ContentBox Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $608,770.44 and $8,379.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00202988 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001115 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

