CloakCoin Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $869.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010749 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,738,142 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

