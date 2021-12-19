ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to announce $242.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.71 million and the highest is $262.37 million. ProPetro posted sales of $154.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $865.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $890.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,957. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $805.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.12.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

