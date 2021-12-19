$10.76 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce sales of $10.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.71 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $10.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $38.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.48 billion to $40.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

GD stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.