Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $272,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

JLS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

