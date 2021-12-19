Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 36,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Pro-Dex stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,234. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William James Farrell III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

