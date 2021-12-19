Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 160,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,866. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

