Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 160,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,866. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.