Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report $11.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.98 billion. NIKE posted sales of $11.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $47.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.36. 7,704,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,229. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

