Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 27.2% in November

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 671,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GHSI remained flat at $$0.83 on Friday. 297,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Guardion Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 485,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

