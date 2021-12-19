Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Drops By 35.6%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMCO. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 13.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 2.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 346,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. 719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,066. HumanCo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

