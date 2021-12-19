Gulden (NLG) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and $19,100.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00327882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,252,697 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

