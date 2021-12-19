Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

MBRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 152,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,189. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

