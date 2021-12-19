Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 1,262,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

