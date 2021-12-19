Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 131,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 212,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 133,830 shares of company stock worth $390,389 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTHR. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

