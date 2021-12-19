Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 131,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CTHR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 212,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.20.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on CTHR. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
