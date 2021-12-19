$460.09 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $460.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.00 million and the highest is $460.26 million. SMART Global reported sales of $291.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 16.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 521.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 180,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 251.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 931,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.