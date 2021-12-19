Orbs (ORBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.78 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $195.64 million and $3.78 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007006 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

