$232.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report $232.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.40 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $163.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $817.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.57. 959,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $124.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.78.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

