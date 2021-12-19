Shield Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,410.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00008874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $996,682.58 and $9,410.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00053056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.23 or 0.08348490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.29 or 0.99967751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars.

