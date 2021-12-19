Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.89 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $89,625.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00126031 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002746 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.