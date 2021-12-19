Falcon Project Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $661.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.87 or 0.08343111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00076570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,084.14 or 0.99934130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

