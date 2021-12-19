Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $826.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $789.24 million to $878.83 million. Incyte posted sales of $789.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Incyte.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,929,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,508. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

