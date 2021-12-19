Analysts Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post $45.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the highest is $90.00 million. Chimerix reported sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,922.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year sales of $31.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.42 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $102.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 1,907,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 91.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth $89,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

