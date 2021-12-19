Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000.

Shares of EHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,807. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

