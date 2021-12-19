Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 614,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after acquiring an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 76,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 893,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $641.79 million, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

