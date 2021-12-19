The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:GDL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,427. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $9.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $32,283.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,440.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

