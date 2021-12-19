Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $77.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $272,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,822 shares of company stock worth $16,791,605 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $6,857,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. 1,731,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

