TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. 340,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,268. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 521.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 523,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

