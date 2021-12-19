Short Interest in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Expands By 32.0%

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of LEGA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.78. 8,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,076. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,538,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,692,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,250,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

