Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 29.1% in November

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 110,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 985.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,913 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $8,769,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at $6,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 156.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 160,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 798,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,846. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

