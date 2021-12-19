Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.58. 171,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,113. Huttig Building Products has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $262.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.47.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

