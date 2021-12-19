Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $57.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANCUF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF remained flat at $$40.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3474 per share. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

