Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.08316390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.17 or 0.99778925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

