Zacks: Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

