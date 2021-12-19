Zacks: Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.