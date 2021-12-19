Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.31. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.