Don-key Hits 1-Day Volume of $763,981.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $763,981.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00328928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,400,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.