Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

GAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 457,273 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 620,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.