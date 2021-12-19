Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $96.25

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,304 shares of company stock worth $18,434,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ALX Oncology by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $23.89. 1,816,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,801. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $97.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

